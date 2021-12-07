Storm Barra continues to lash Carlow and Kilkenny

Storm Barra’s still lashing Carlow and Kilkenny with power outages still reported in parts of both counties.

ESB crews have already restored the electricity for some residents around Ballyragget and Carlow Town. (See earlier faults here).

However there are still faults affecting places like Tullow, Castlecomer, and Grannagh, South Kilkenny. (Details and updates here).

Falling trees have been causing some of the power cuts and blocking roads including one between Knocktopher and Ballyhale. (See other roads here).

Two trees are being held up by electricity wires about two kilometres from Bennettsbridge on the road to Gowran so take care in that area.

And, for those who are heading out in the weather,

Covid-19 testing has been shut down since 4pm while local businesses have been impacted too:

And forecasters are warning that it’ll get worse locally tonight.

An announcement is due to be made by around six o’clock this evening on what schools will be opening tomorrow.

Some local schools had to close today because of power outages or because they were in border areas with Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford who are on orange alert.

Jim Hernan from ESB Networks says they’re doing everything they can to solve the issues cropping up all over the country…

Meanwhile Liam Carroll, Acting Fire Chief in Carlow is also appealing for patience – he says some repairs should not be done until the storm has passed:

