The Week: Climate Change Conference, University Update and Ambulance Availability

The environment was one of the main topics of conversation this week with the commencement of Cop26 as well as a ministerial direction that sees something of a relook at local policy on windfarms.

Concerns were raised again about the availability of ambulance crews locally while some from Carlow and Kilkenny took part in a protest calling for better surrogacy legislation.

And there was a significant update on the Technological University of the South East.

Cop26

The Cop26 UN Climate Change Conference got underway on Sunday in Glasgow and continues to the 12th of November.

A number of local people are in attendance, including Jane Mellett from Ardattin who spoke with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is as proceedings were getting underway …

Also that evening we heard from Waterford based MEP Grace O’Sullivan:

While later in the week, Sue Nunn spoke again with Jane Mellett to get the latest:

All the talk of climate change led to one local man questioning what one thing he could do to make a difference:

And our agricultural correspondent Matt O’Keeffe had plenty to say too:

TUSE

KCLR News revealed on Tuesday that an official date was set for the establishment of the new Technological University of the South East (read here).

Sue Nunn was joined that evening on The Way It Is by some locals reacting to the update:

The following morning on KCLR Live, the President of IT Carlow, Dr Patricia Mulcahy (also set to get an award, see here) and FF Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor added their words of excitement:

Ambulance Availability

The availability of paramedic crews was again to the fore this week with two incidents in Carlow raised on KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin.

In one, those who’d dialled 999 there was no ambulance available – hear about that here …

While on Thursday evening, Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor raised the need for an improved base in Carlow Town – watch here

Windfarms

Kilkenny councillors have been told they will have to review the new County Development Plan.

Following a recommendation by the Planning Regulator, it was deemed by Minister Peter Burke that the plan goes against Government policy.

It’s all down to a decision by the elected members to make it harder to build windfarms in certain parts of the county.

Cllr Patrick O’Neill outlined his view on the matter on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn …

While the local authority’s Senior Planner Denis Malone too featured on the same programme:

Then on Thursday’s The Way It Is, Sue spoke with a number of residents in areas where windfarms are planned:

Surrogacy

On Tuesday morning Irish Families Through Surrogacy organised a protest to take place outside Leinster House (details here).

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin was joined by some of those taking part on KCLR Live, including one woman who’d previously outlined her journey to mainland Europe and a locally based lawyer who specialises in the subject matter:

The following day, Eimear heard how it all went …

Catch Up

