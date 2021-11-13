The Week: Gowran’s Grief, Glanbia’s Goal and ABBA Advise

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on-air and online.

We started out with wonder when KCLR News sharing the explanation as to why ABBA chose to name-check Kilkenny on their latest album.

And it drew to a sad close with many saying goodbye to 13-year-old Harry Byrne who died following an accident.

Also over the past few days we’ve heard more from and about climate change summit COP26, we shared details of a major Glanbia announcement and we marked the 26th anniversary of the disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard.

Meanwhile, Christmas plans for Carlow are underway (see here) St Luke’s General Hospital finally got its MRI scanner (see here) and enterprises and community groups were celebrated at the Carlow Chamber Business Awards (see here), while their Kilkenny counterparts have postponed their event (see here).

Gowran’s Grief

Shock and sadness spread across Kilkenny when we told on KCLR News of the tragic death of 13-year-old Harry Byrne from Gowran (see here).

Tributes were paid on Wednesday’s KCLR News and on KCLR Live with Brian Redmond joined by Kilkenny Mayor Andrew McGuinness, Cllr Denis Hynes and Gowran Parish Priest Fr Patrick Dalton:

On that evening’s The Way It is, Sue Nunn spoke with one of the area’s best-known residents, Paul Hennessy:

On Friday then, family and friends turned out in Gowran to help Harry to his final resting place while more than 3,000 people watched his Funeral Mass online.

Sue Nunn on The Way It Is played out a piece of that service which really captured the personality of and love for Harry:

Remembering JoJo

The 26th anniversary of the last known sighting of Jo Jo Dullard fell on Tuesday as we reminded listeners on KCLR News (see here).

KCLR Live marked the date with a friend of the Dullard family, Fr Willie Purcell …

Sue Nunn was joined by Jo Jo’s sister Kathleen Bergin on The Way It Is …

Climate Change

COP26 came to a close on Friday, but ahead of that Sue Nunn caught up with DCU assistant Professor Sadbh O’Neill on Thursday’s The Way It Is:

Heritage Minister and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan attended the final day of the summit and spoke to our Sue from Glasgow:

While on the same show, Sue heard from Kilkenny farmer Suzanna Crampton who was at another conference this week:

And on KCLR Live, Thomastown based Zoe Carol Wong had some everyday ways to reduce your carbon footprint which she told our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin about:

Glanbia Goal

Glanbia had some major news to share which we revealed on KCLR News on Wednesday morning (read about it here).

Our agricultural correspondent Matt O’Keeffe joined Brian Redmond on The Way It Is to outline what it means:

Matt had more on the topic on his weekly Farm Show (Thursdays, repeated Sundays) – here’s the latest instalment which includes a chat with John Murphy, Chairman of Glanbia Co-op:

ABBA

KCLR Breakfast & KCLR News’ morning anchor Sinéad Burke recently revealed how ABBA’s new album contained a song that mentioned Kilkenny! (See here).

Davey Cashin of band The Kilkennys joined Sue Nunn on The Way It Is to react to this and promised he and his crew would soon be putting together a cover version …

Then KCLR News’ Edwina Grace had an exciting email with an explanation on the county name inclusion from none other than the band’s Björn Ulvaeus (read about that here).

Hear it in play:

