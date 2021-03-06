The Week: Back to School, Bank Branch Closures and Boundary Issues

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on-air and online.

Today Kilkenny reacts to Waterford councillors’ plans to expand, Bank of Ireland announced six branches in Carlow and Kilkenny are among those across the country to close, we hear how day one back in the classroom went, what’s in store for Seachtain na Gaeilge and St Patrick’s Day locally and the shortlist’s out for who’s made The Hotties.

It was a dramatic news week too with a light aircraft having to make a forced landing in County Kilkenny, the body of a local woman found, a search of a man in the River Barrow in Kildare, an armed robbery on a Carlow Town shop and a bad road crash among the many stories we covered.

Back to School

Monday saw many return to school for the first time since Christmas and they told KCLR News how they were feeling – read about that here

After that first day back our Sue Nunn was joined on The Way It Is by a local pupil …

On the same show, Sue also heard from a Kilkenny Principal:

While a local teacher outlined her day:

All Things Irish

St Patrick’s Day is fast approaching and festivities are looking a little different.

Where once we had parades in the double figures across the two counties, this year we have to celebrate within the Covid guidelines.

In Kilkenny, it’s all going virtual – Cllr Joe Malone outlined the plans to our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is:

While Marian Flannery of St Patrick’s Festival Kilkenny joined Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live:

In Carlow, the focus is on Seachtain an Gaeilge and to find out what’s to take place our Edward Hayden was joined on The Saturday Show by the one-woman wonder that is Bride De Roiste for a bit of a bilingual chat:

Banks

There were rumblings on Monday morning that Bank of Ireland was set to close a number of branches across the country – read our initial story here:

Our newsroom then got the confirmation – see what Kilkenny Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick had to say here

Later that evening Sue Nunn checked in with other councillors across Carlow and Kilkenny to see what the mood was like on the ground. Listen back to that section of The Way It Is here:

How do the closures sit with the farming community? Our Sue Nunn asked Bill O’Keefe on The Way It Is:

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin was joined by a representative for Bank of Ireland on KCLR Live:

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe also had something to say on the matter when he spoke with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live:

Waterford / Kilkenny Boundary

So, Waterford’s councillors have again raised the issue of expanding their city into South Kilkenny.

You can read the initial reaction from Glenmore based councillor Fidelis Doherty to this latest ‘landgrab’ here

While the topic arose at the Piltown Municipal District’s meeting this week, read about that here

Then Bill Badbody made a return to The Way It Is with Sue Nunn and, as always, he’s sure to put a cat amongst the pigeons with more talk of the Waterford Kilkenny Border …

The Hotties

A KCLR presenter is among those in the running for The Hotties.

The annual awards by HotPress include a number of local talent this year. Read our news story on that and vote here

And hear more here from The Way It Is with Sue Nunn:

