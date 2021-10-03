The Week: Developing, Reconnecting and Remembering

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on-air and online.

Accommodation was again to the fore of the conversation across Carlow and Kilkenny this week with developments in the mix too.

There were some very different, heartbreaking stories from Mothers.

IT Carlow told of its’ most recent funding boosts it received.

We launched a new series on trees and heard of Keith Barry’s new show which is set to hit both Carlow and Kilkenny next year.

Children

Children; some people struggle to have them, others don’t want them and more can’t have enough.

Whatever your situation it’s never black and white and even the best-made plans often don’t come to fruition.

We heard some differing stories this week from parents and two mothers in particular stood out.

On KCLR Live Irene told our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin of her premature star Abigail who was initially given just 12 hours to live but has battled through:

On The Way It Is Sue Nunn caught up with Breda Heary who sadly lost her baby Molly many years ago and heard how her horror didn’t end there:

Developments in Carlow and Kilkenny

Carlow’s county development plan is being put together (see here) and amid that there were issues this week with traffic across the town and surrounds (more here).

While there was an interesting follow-up for those interested in last week’s college students protest in Dublin around accommodation with circulars issued to the county councils in Carlow, Kilkenny and the rest of the country (see here).

No big issues on the commercial side of things it seems – it was confirmed this week that a Kilkenny City site is to house a new hotel (more on that here).

On The Way It Is soon after our Sue Nunn was joined by the President of Kilkenny Chamber Colin Ahern, who’s also General Manager of the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel:

Cllr David Fitzgerald spoke on KCLR Live about the hotel plans and also the 161 homes granted permission too (details on those here also):

Auctioneer Michael Boyd then joined Sue Nunn on The Way It Is to discuss three house price reports that all came out on the same day but had different results (see here).

He also told of how a number of local estate agents no longer list rental properties:

While on KCLR Live our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin spoke to a quantity surveyor to find out why construction costs are so high:

Keith Barry: Reconnected

On The Saturday Show our Edward Hayden caught up with Mentalist Keith Barry about his brand new show Reconnected which he’s bringing to Kilkenny in January 2022 with a Carlow date in March …

IT Carlow

Quite a bit of funding was announced this week for IT Carlow.

There was money to launch a centre of excellence specialising in upskilling and reskilling for the insurance and financial services sector (see here) and it was one of five educational facilities across the country to get a boost for supporting family carers (see here).

It had a boost too in terms of helping entrepreneurial refugees (see here) – Brian Ogilvie is Research and Commercialisation Support Manager at IT Carlow and he told our Sue Nunn all about it on The Way It Is;

Trees: From Seed to Sawdust

New series from the Monica Hayes stable, Trees: From Seed to Sawdust, was launched on KCLR on Tuesday.

It will run every Monday from 5:30pm on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn and was welcomed on-air this week by Minister Pippa Hackett:

Listen to the first instalment of the series here:

