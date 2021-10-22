The Week: Restrictions Removed, Environmental Education and Agri Argy

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on-air and online.

The announcement we’ve all been waiting for with regards to the lifting of further Covid-19 restrictions came on Tuesday and that led to much reaction across the week.

The environment, climate change and education were to the fore too while a number of people shared their stories on minding your mind and body,

Hurling hero Henry Shefflin’s heading west to lead Galway and we heard from a local lady on how she’s educating young people on the Law.

As we head for a Bank Holiday Weekend you’re being asked to take care on all roads – it’s as Gardaí across Carlow and Kilkenny were out in force on Thursday as part of Operation Slow Down, a nationwide initiative (see here) and in the follow-up we heard how a number of motorists were caught speeding (see here).

The action came in the same week that one man was killed and two others injured, one of those seriously, in a crash on the M9 (see here and here).

As always, you can join our news team across the day, seven days a week, read the stories on kclr96fm.com and scoreline.ie or take us with you on the KCLR app.

Restrictions Easing

On Tuesday Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressed the nation outlining the next phase of the lifting of Covid19 restrictions – details here – while later in the week we heard of the updated guidelines for hospitality (they’re here).

Chair of Kilkenny City and County Vintners Anthony Morrison spoke to our Sue Nunn on that evening’s The Way It Is:

Eddie Langton of the famed Kilkenny hospitality family also joined Sue Nunn on The Way It Is …

While Pat Crotty of Paris Texas had something to say too on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn …

The easing of restrictions though isn’t just about restaurants and bars – bingo it seems is back:

In the midst of it all on KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin a Carlow woman running a Kilkenny nursing home warned how the virus hasn’t gone away …

Eimear also heard from the school sector too with Kilkenny based INTO President Joe McKeown on KCLR Live …

Our on-air regular contributors from the world of medicine are always great to update us on what’s going on.

Dr Tadhg Crowley is a firm fixture on KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

While on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn you’ll often catch Dr Justin Kwong who, this time around, focused on the booster jabs:

Seeking Help

With or without a global pandemic discussions on mental health and help that may or may not be available are always top topics on our airwaves.

People have been very generous over the years, sharing their stories of success and their heartbreak when help proved hard to find.

On Tuesday’s KCLR Live a local mother told our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin of her plight:

It’s as a protest is set to take place in Carlow Town this Bank Holiday Monday as KCLR Live heard, also on Tuesday:

While mental health was teamed with wellbeing and stuttering on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn …

LawEd

LawEd has popped up a few times recently on KCLR having been nominated for various awards.

Our Edward Hayden then was joined by its founder and director Kate Fleming on the Saturday Show …

Environmental Expectations

We announced in our news on Thursday morning that Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue was due in both Carlow and Kilkenny (see here).

When he landed at Tullow Mart that afternoon he got a greeting that was probably a little stronger than he’d expected (see here).

Our Sue Nunn spoke with the Minister on The Way It Is .. .

The issue of climate change and other environmental issues arose elsewhere on-air across the week.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) brought out its latest report on Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions and a representative from the organisation joined our Sue Nunn on Friday’s The Way It Is to chat through the findings …

Kilkenny woman Dr Tara Shine is a renowned environmental scientist, policy advisor and science communicator and our Sue Nunn was delighted to catch up with her again on Friday’s The Way It Is …

And, as much of the push to help Mother Earth has come from the younger generation, it was fitting that Sue Nunn was joined on The Way It Is by some of those championing the charge for change:

Henry Shefflin en route to Galway

You can catch up with all your sporting stories on our sister site Scoreline, but one of the big crossovers this week came from the revelation that former County and Ballyhale player Henry Shefflin would be taking on a new role with Galway GAA.

Our Sue Nunn caught up with another former Kilkenny hurling hero Adrian Ronan on The Way It Is …

Catch Up

There’s plenty more from across the week here on KCLR.

You’ll find our news stories here while regular key features from programmes covering a range of topics, including travel, fitness, health care, as well as repeats of our talk shows and more can be found in our Catch Up section.

Best of all, you can read and listen to everything in the KCLR app.