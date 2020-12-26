The Week: feasting and fitness, a Covid cluster, South Kilkenny’s boundary, the Toy Drive and a talented trio

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on air and online.

Gowran Abbey Nursing Home

It has been said that “how a society treats its most vulnerable is always the measure of its humanity”.

Since Covid19 restrictions were imposed in March, it is our vulnerable who have suffered most.

Our friends at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home have worked tirelessly through the pandemic under incredibly difficult circumstances.

We’ve brought you stories from some of the residents who shared snippets of their remarkable lives with us over the last few weeks on KCLR Live.

This week though we heard of a widespread outbreak of Covid19 at the home – read our news story here

The head there then appealed for help – read about that here

And later thanked all who came forward to assist – more on that here

But the interview that kicked it all off saw the facilitiy’s Mairead Parker Byrne having a heartfelt conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin about the outbreak, how residents and staff are faring at this difficult time and she also sang a song in tribute to her charges …

Maca

John Masterson’s been back at KCLR HQ for a run of special Christmas shows in place of The Way It Is while Sue Nunn enjoys some much-deserved holidays.

Called The Final Countdown, it’s had him chatting with a range of different people in the 4pm to 6pm weekday slot.

Including the fabulous trio of talented sisters from New Ross, who are now collectively known as Maca …

South Kilkenny Boundary with Waterford

The topic of where the boundary between Kilkenny and Waterford should be continues to be talked about.

The issue, which on this side was understood to have been put to bed some time ago, arose again recently (catch up here).

However, it came up again earlier this week – read our news story on that here

John Keane KCLR Lunch Toy Drive

Each year KCLR listeners dig deep to donate toys which are then forwarded to the Paediatric Unit at St Luke’s Hospital to help brighten up things a little for each child who has to spend their Christmas there.

This year, the generosity far exceeded expectations.

Despite all feeling some effect of the global pandemic, the number of toys and amount of cash handed over was huge as John Keane of KCLR Lunch and station engineer Ken McGuire headed across the collection points in Carlow and Kilkenny (more on that here). Great fun too in South Kilkenny (more on that here).

The efforts are hugely appreciated as you can hear when John caught up with Dolores Delany from St Luke’s at the big drop-off:

Paul Ward

Carlow’s Paul Ward is a tough task-master, whether it’s putting people through their paces in fitness bootcamp or jogging around the local streets with the early morning risers known as the Suncatchers.

He’s full of common sense too and is all for allowing yourself to have fun and enjoy festivities, but in the knowledge that work still needs to get done.

He joined our John Masterson on The Final Countdown to talk about how we can partake in festive feasts and what we should be doing to ensure we’re more visible when out and about in the dark mornings and evenings.

Listen back to the chat below.

As he’d say himself – BOOM!

