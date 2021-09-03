The Week: Building Businesses, Dramatic Days, Property Pluses and Problems

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on-air and online.

Building Business

On Friday afternoon, Glanbia had an announcement, outlining their hopes of becoming the anchor tenant in The Brewhouse building at Kilkenny City’s Abbey Quarter – read about that here

It was the second big business news for the city following on from State Street‘s news on Wednesday, with FF Deputy John McGuinness first off the mark with the information (read about that here)

FG TD John Paul Phelan joined Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live that morning:

That evening, State Street’s Executive Vice President and Country Head for Ireland, Tadhg Young, discussed the company’s vision with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is:

Heritage Minister, and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD, Malcolm Noonan too had something to say about the topic.

And he did so on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn:

Kilkenny Mayor Andrew McGuinness too was on the programme:

Arrests in Carlow

Dramatic scenes in Carlow this week with two major but separate incidents under investigation by Gardaí.

On Tuesday night a man was arrested and a firearm recovered at a Carlow Town premises (details here).

The following day Gardaí revealed that they were also questioning him in relation to a murder in Meath last week (more on that here).

He appeared before Carlow District Court on Friday (see here).

Separately, on Sunday evening Gardaí were called to respond to a violent incident on the Barrow Track where two men aged in their forties and fifties were discovered with apparent stab wounds and a third man, aged in his sixties, was arrested. (More here).

Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live to discuss this and to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed something to come forward.

Agri Food

Ahead of the Agricultural Science Association (ASA) Conference for 2021, the organisation’s President Anne Marie Butler joined our Edward Hayden on The Saturday Show for a chat about agri food …

Water

Following reports of 20cm eels found in the Carlow North Regional Public Drinking Water Supply in Rathvilly local Cllr Brian O’Donoghue was on KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin this week to discuss the findings in an EPA report, among other topics …

James O’Toole is Irish Water’s Regional Water Operations Lead – he joined our Sue Nunn on Thursday’s The Way It Is …

Property

Property, we’re close to obsessed with it.

Owning, renting, buying, selling; we scan site listings even though we’re not buying or selling.

The Braun site in Carlow (see above) is now listed as ‘Sold’ though confirmation of documents being signed has not been forthcoming.

While in Kilkenny, amid the excitement of the big jobs announcement from State Street some started asking where the workers would live. (See here).

Then came word of an impending Government announcement (see here) the result of which can be viewed here.

While Noel Sherry from The Good Shepherd Centre joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live to discuss the range of issues surrounding homelessness and to answer the question, is helping the homeless a help or hindrance?

